Andhra reports no new Covid-19 cases, active infections stand at 32

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered a notable respite in its ongoing viral surveillance on Monday, July 27, reporting zero new Covid-19 positive cases over the preceding 24-hour cycle.

The State’s cumulative caseload under the current surveillance drive-which commenced on June 24-remains stable at 49 cases.

According to the health department, state testing laboratories processed 48 diagnostic samples across various medical institutions during the day. This brings the number of samples tested across government facilities to 454 since June 24.

Out of the 49 total cases registered so far, 32 remain active. The bulletin revealed that institutional hospitalisation remains limited, with 8 patients currently undergoing indoor care in designated COVID-19 isolation wards across teaching and general hospitals. Meanwhile, 24 individuals displaying mild or asymptomatic conditions are under clinical monitoring in home isolation.

The State also recorded two successful discharges on Monday, raising the cumulative count of recovered patients to 13. The death toll associated with the infection since June 24 remains unchanged at four.

East Godavari continues to account for the highest concentration of positive cases in the state, recording 11 cases out of 116 samples processed at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajahmundry. Guntur district follows with 9 cases, detected through testing facilities at Guntur Medical College and AIIMS Mangalagiri.

In Kadapa district, 8 positive cases were recorded out of 72 samples tested at GMC Kadapa. Visakhapatnam, where testing is anchored at Andhra Medical College, has recorded 5 cumulative cases, with 4 active cases under isolation.

Other districts reporting minor case tallies include NTR (3), Bapatla (2), Eluru (2), Kakinada (2), and Parvathipuram-Manyam (2). Single cases have been logged in ASR, Anakapalle, Krishna, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, and Tirupati.