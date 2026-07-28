Andhra's Bhogapuram International Airport all set for take-off on August 1

VIJAYAWADA: North Andhra is going to witness a major milestone in development with the commissioning of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on August 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built at a cost of nearly `4,727 crore in a record time of 31 months, the airport is ready to commence commercial operations.
Extensive arrangements are underway for the Prime Minister’s visit and the inauguration ceremony. The government views Bhogapuram Airport not merely as an infrastructure project, but as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region.
Bhogapuram is among the fastest-completed Greenfield international airports in India completed within 31 months, nearly five months ahead of schedule. The airport has already secured the DGCA aerodrome licence, along with all required safety, fire and environmental clearances.
The airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually in the first phase, with a master plan to expand capacity to 40 million passengers annually in the future.
The project is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic growth, tourism, industrial investments, exports, logistics, aerospace and defence sectors across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The airport has been developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.
The integrated project spans 2,703.26 acres, including:Airport: 2,203.32 acres, Aviation Hub: 500 acres, Aviation University/EduCity: 136.63 acres. The project includes comprehensive airside infrastructure, commercial development, residential zones and approach roads.
A key highlight is its 3,800-metre Code-E runway, capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.
The airport is also equipped with advanced airfield lighting, navigation aids and CNS/ATM infrastructure to support both domestic and international operations.
The terminal incorporates advanced passenger processing technologies including: Contact boarding bridges, Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), self baggage drop, self-service passenger processing, smart surveillance, access control systems, security management systems, Integrated Operational Control and Monitoring Centre. These facilities are aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency.
Bhogapuram Airport is expected to significantly strengthen North Andhra’s export ecosystem through a 25,000 metric tonne annual capacity cargo terminal. It includes temperature-controlled cold chain facilities for transporting pharmaceuticals, marine products and other high-value perishable goods.
Integration with Visakhapatnam Port, industrial corridors and logistics networks is expected to establish Bhogapuram as a major air cargo and logistics hub on India’s east coast.
The airport has been designed with sustainability as a key focus, featuring 5 MW solar power plant, Energy-efficient HVAC systems, LED airfield lighting, smart building management system, rainwater harvesting, water recycling, sewage treatment plants and integrated waste management systems. Around 30 per cent of the airport’s water requirement will be met through recycled water. The airport is being developed to LEED Platinum standards.
Architecturally, the terminal reflects Andhra Pradesh’s cultural identity. Inspired by the ‘Flying Fish’, symbolising the Bay of Bengal and North Andhra’s maritime heritage.
SHOWCASE NORTH ANDHRA’S CULTURE, TOURISM AND GROWTH ASPIRATIONS DURING EVENT: CM TO OFFICIALS
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials to make the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 a grand public event showcasing North Andhra’s culture, tourism and development aspirations. At a review meeting, Naidu instructed officials to accord a traditional welcome to the Prime Minister with the tribal folk dance, and Kuchipudi performance. He also proposed organising a Dhimsa presentation involving a record number of participants with the aim of entering the Guinness World Records