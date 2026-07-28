Andhra's Bhogapuram International Airport all set for take-off on August 1

VIJAYAWADA: North Andhra is going to witness a major milestone in development with the commissioning of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district on August 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Built at a cost of nearly `4,727 crore in a record time of 31 months, the airport is ready to commence commercial operations.

Extensive arrangements are underway for the Prime Minister’s visit and the inauguration ceremony. The government views Bhogapuram Airport not merely as an infrastructure project, but as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region.

Bhogapuram is among the fastest-completed Greenfield international airports in India completed within 31 months, nearly five months ahead of schedule. The airport has already secured the DGCA aerodrome licence, along with all required safety, fire and environmental clearances.

The airport has been designed to handle 6 million passengers annually in the first phase, with a master plan to expand capacity to 40 million passengers annually in the future.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic growth, tourism, industrial investments, exports, logistics, aerospace and defence sectors across the erstwhile Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. The airport has been developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.

The integrated project spans 2,703.26 acres, including:Airport: 2,203.32 acres, Aviation Hub: 500 acres, Aviation University/EduCity: 136.63 acres. The project includes comprehensive airside infrastructure, commercial development, residential zones and approach roads.

A key highlight is its 3,800-metre Code-E runway, capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 Dreamliner, Airbus A330 and Airbus A340.