Andhra's Mypadu beach moves closer to Blue Flag tag

NELLORE: Mypadu beach is moving closer to securing the prestigious Blue Flag Beach certification, a globally recognised eco-label for meeting high standards of environmental conservation, cleanliness, safety, sustainability, tourism infrastructure.

Located about 25 km from Nellore city on the Bay of Bengal coast, Mypadu beach has emerged as one of the district’s most frequented tourist destinations, attracting families and nature enthusiasts.

The proposed Blue Flag project covers a 500-metre stretch of the beach, where authorities plan to develop modern infrastructure and implement environmentally responsible practices.

Planned facilities include upgraded toilets and changing rooms, improved parking, scientific solid waste management systems, better lighting, informative signage and other eco-friendly amenities to enhance the visitor experience. Marine Police Station, lifeguard services, rescue operations, emergency response systems and continuous beach monitoring are the other parameters.

The beach receives around 150 to 200 visitors on weekdays, with the number increasing to 550 to 800 during weekends and public holidays in accordance with Blue Flag guidelines.

“The project gives equal importance to protecting the fragile coastal ecosystem. Conservation measures include safeguarding sand dunes and coastal vegetation, creating awareness on biodiversity and promoting eco-education among visitors. The initiative is also expected to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local fishing communities while encouraging greater public participation in beach conservation,” District Tourism Officer SK Ali Azgar said.

Ali Azgar expressed confidence that the Blue Flag certification would bring international recognition to Mypadu beach, significantly boost tourism in the district and shape it as a leading model for sustainable coastal tourism.