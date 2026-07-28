BJP committed to welfare of minorities: Andhra party president Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav on Monday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the welfare and development of minorities, while reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding every citizen’s freedom of religion.

He said religion is a personal matter, but the nation is one and the law should be the same for all.

Addressing the BJP Minority Morcha State Executive Committee meeting at the party’s State office in Vijayawada, Madhav said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is essential to ensure equal rights and equal opportunities for all citizens.

He argued that the implementation of a common civil law would eliminate discrimination and social divisions, adding that even countries such as Indonesia have a uniform civil law framework.

Describing Hindutva as a civilisational ethos rather than merely a religion, Madhav said Indian culture has always promoted tolerance, equality and universal brotherhood.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Syed Basha, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khan and other leaders were present.