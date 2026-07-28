Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to complete projects in Pithapuram

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday reviewed the progress of development works and public service delivery in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, directing officials to ensure quality, transparency and timely execution of all projects. He also deputed his office staff to conduct field inspections and submit detailed reports on the works under progress.

The review covered road infrastructure, the Nagulapalli Comprehensive Protected Drinking Water Scheme, sanitation, education, healthcare, irrigation and temple development. Officials informed him that 288 cement roads had been completed under the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department. He instructed his staff to verify the quality of the roads and newly constructed compound walls in government schools.

Officials said the Nagulapalli drinking water project, which will supply safe drinking water to 52 habitations in U. Kothapalli mandal, was ready for commissioning. Pawan Kalyan asked them to complete arrangements for inaugurating the scheme during his next visit.

On the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme, he directed officials to ensure nutritious, quality meals for nearly 18,000 students studying in 191 government schools. He also sought updates on sanitation in Pithapuram Municipality, the Indiranagar drain works, area hospitals, including the proposed 100-bed hospital, and instructed officials to strengthen healthcare services.