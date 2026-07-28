Giri Pradakshina arrangements ready, over six lakh devotees expected at Simhachalam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Devotees from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states are expected to participate in the annual Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Giri Pradakshina at Simhachalam on July 28, 29, with more than six lakh people likely to take part in the 32-km religious event. The GVMC has completed civic arrangements along the route for the convenience of devotees.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said on Monday that the civic body, along with the district administration, police, Simhachalam Devasthanam, Health Department, APEPDCL, APSRTC, Roads and Buildings Department and other departments, had made arrangements for the pilgrimage.

He said civic facilities, including drinking water, sanitation, lighting, medical services and traffic management, had been arranged along the route to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for devotees.

The Commissioner said road repair works, including patchwork, pothole filling and drain cleaning, had been completed after multiple inspections. The 1.4-km stretch from NAD Vantillu Junction to Kumari Kalyana Mandapam was widened from 12-16 feet to 40 feet. A 770-metre retaining wall and side drains were also constructed. The road was inaugurated as Lakshmi Narasimha Marg on July 26.

For drinking water supply, 114 distribution points have been set up with 16,390 twenty-litre water cans. Thirty-eight water tankers have been deployed for toilet water supply.

A total of 727 toilets, including 137 permanent, 583 temporary and seven mobile toilets, have been arranged. GVMC has installed 1,171 dustbins and deployed 98 waste collection vehicles and 3,033 sanitation workers. Sanitation services will continue round the clock on July 28 and 29.

To facilitate night-time movement of devotees, 3,163 existing street lights have been restored, while 1,364 temporary 200-watt lights and 16 LED floodlights have been installed at important locations.

The Health Department has set up 28 medical camps along the route, with ambulances, doctors and paramedical staff deployed for emergency services.

For security and crowd control, seven control rooms and one command control room near Pushkarini have been established. CCTV surveillance, public address systems and signboards have been arranged along the route. Only emergency medical vehicles will be allowed on the walking path.

Special facilities have been provided near Lumbini Park for devotees taking a sea bath, including shower facilities, women’s changing rooms and lifeguards.

The Horticulture Department has pruned 877 tree branches along the route to ensure a safer walking path. Dedicated parking areas have been identified with basic facilities, while traffic diversions and queue management measures have been planned.

GVMC has also announced measures for a plastic-free Giri Pradakshina by restricting single-use plastic at prasadam and beverage stalls. Stall operators have been asked to use eco-friendly materials and keep dustbins.

The Commissioner appealed to devotees to follow official instructions and use dustbins to help maintain cleanliness during the pilgrimage.