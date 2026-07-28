Minister Lokesh challenges YSRCP leader Jagan for open debate on DSC

VIJAYAWADA: TDP National Working President and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh challenged YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to an open debate over allegations surrounding the District Selection Committee (DSC) teacher recruitment process.

Addressing the Penamaluru Assembly constituency party workers’ meeting held in Kankipadu on Monday, Lokesh said he was prepared not only to discuss the DSC issue but also the alleged liquor and land scams during the previous YSRCP regime.

Lokesh said the TDP has a proven track record of recruiting over two lakh teachers, while accusing the previous YSRCP government of failing to fill even a single teacher post during its five-year tenure. He made it clear that the DSC recruitment was conducted transparently by implementing both vertical and horizontal reservations.

He alleged that the YSRCP attempted to derail the recruitment process by filing around 150 court cases, all of which were dismissed by the courts. He called it proof of the government’s integrity.

Lokesh said the TDP stands for development and welfare, whereas the YSRCP represents destruction and abusive politics. He also accused Jagan of suffering from what he sarcastically termed “Credit Chori Disorder (CCD),” claiming the former Chief Minister falsely takes credit for industries such as ArcelorMittal, Google, and Royal Enfield that were brought to Andhra Pradesh by the coalition government. Lokesh said that despite financial constraints, the coalition government is successfully implementing both development and welfare programmes and urged party workers to communicate these achievements to the public.