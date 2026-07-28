NGT directs APPCB to ensure Nandyal C&D waste plant operational by November 2026

VISAKHAPATNAM: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to file an affidavit confirming that the proposed Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant at Nandyal will be established and made operational by November 30, 2026.

The direction was issued by a Principal Bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad while hearing Miscellaneous Application No. 112 of 2024 in Original Application No. 107 of 2020, which originated from a suo motu case based on a newspaper report on a fatal gas leak at an agro company.

The Tribunal noted that, in an affidavit filed on April 12, 2026, the Member Secretary of APPCB had informed the court that the C&D waste processing plant would be completed by September 8, 2026. However, a status report submitted on July 20, 2026, indicated that the deadline could not be met.

According to the APPCB, the delay was primarily due to the failure of the first two rounds of tendering, as no eligible bidders came forward. Following revisions to the tender conditions, the third tender process was successfully completed, a work order was issued.