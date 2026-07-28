Omicron RF.5 found in all COVID-19 samples from Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Nadda

NEW DELHI: Genomic sequencing of all COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Nadda said that the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is not classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Variant of Interest (VOI), or Variant under Monitoring (VUM).
The Union Health Minister said that the Union Health Ministry “continues to closely monitor and carry out surveillance of Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (ILI/SARI), including cases of COVID-19 in the country through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme - Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP).”
Events involving increasing trends of such diseases are investigated by Rapid Response Teams (RRT), he added.
Andhra Pradesh reported 12 COVID-19 cases and three deaths between June 24 and July 16, Nadda said.
“As reported by the government of Andhra Pradesh, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state from 24 June to 16 July 2026,” he said.
Regarding the three COVID-19 deaths reported from YSR Kadapa district, Nadda said the patients also had co-morbidities related to conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic alcoholism.
He added that genomic sequencing carried out by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, showed that the COVID-19 positive samples from Kadapa district predominantly had circulation of RF.5.
“Health is a state subject. The Ministry provides requisite technical and financial support to States/UTs for strengthening their public health preparedness and response capacities against outbreak of epidemic prone communicable diseases including COVID-19,” Nadda said.
He also said that the network of Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) undertakes laboratory-based surveillance for major respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, to monitor laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases along with other respiratory pathogens.
The minister added that, in view of the influenza season, all states and Union Territories have been urged to expand ILI/SARI surveillance, ensure preparedness in terms of diagnostics and personal protective equipment, undertake hospital surge planning, and build the capacity of clinical and laboratory personnel through regular review meetings.
Till July 25, Andhra Pradesh had reported a total of 49 COVID-19 cases.