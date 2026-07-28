Omicron RF.5 found in all COVID-19 samples from Andhra Pradesh: Union Minister Nadda

NEW DELHI: Genomic sequencing of all COVID-19 cases reported from Andhra Pradesh has confirmed the presence of the Omicron RF.5 sub-lineage, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Nadda said that the sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is not classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Variant of Concern (VOC), Variant of Interest (VOI), or Variant under Monitoring (VUM).

The Union Health Minister said that the Union Health Ministry “continues to closely monitor and carry out surveillance of Influenza Like Illness/Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (ILI/SARI), including cases of COVID-19 in the country through Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme - Integrated Health Information Platform (IDSP-IHIP).”

Events involving increasing trends of such diseases are investigated by Rapid Response Teams (RRT), he added.

Andhra Pradesh reported 12 COVID-19 cases and three deaths between June 24 and July 16, Nadda said.

“As reported by the government of Andhra Pradesh, 12 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state from 24 June to 16 July 2026,” he said.