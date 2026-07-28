One dead, another goes missing at Polavaram Irrigation Project

ELURU: Two persons died at the Polavaram Irrigation Project near here on Monday. An engineer died while trying to rescue an excavator operator who fell into the seepage water at Gap 2 area. While the Engineer Konduri Ravikanth died at the hospital the whereabouts of excavator, Tasasi Nageswara Rao are not known.

Four workers entered the seepage area to secure crane hooks to an excavator when operator Takasi Nageswara Rao (50) slipped into deep water. Mechanical engineer Koduri Ravikanth (30), a native of Vizag district, tried to rescue him but was swept away, Polavaram SI P Appa Rao said. Rescue teams recovered Ravikanth and shifted him to the Government Hospital at Polavaram, where doctors declared him dead. Search operations on for others.