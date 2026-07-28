Tribal student dies by suicide; CM Naidu orders probe

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a shocking incident, Murram Shivani, a Class X tribal student from Eerapalli village in Rampachodavaram of Polavaram district, died by suicide late Sunday night.
Just a couple of days ago, on Friday, she had shared the dais with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting in Rampachodavaram, where she spoke with confidence about her academic goals.
According to Rampachodavaram Sub-Inspector Ramesh, Shivani was a student at the Government High School in Rampachodavaram.
She had been living with her maternal grandmother while pursuing her studies, as her parents, Vara Prasad and Soubhagyavathi, have been residing separately for the past few years due to personal differences.
A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed her heartbreaking final wish: that her parents live together happily.
Deeply moved by the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed profound grief over her death.
The Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive, multi-angle police investigation into the incident while appealing to youth across the state not to succumb to mental stress or despair.
Recalling her inspiring speech from the event, the Chief Minister stated that it was heart-wrenching that a bright young girl had lost her life before fulfilling her dreams. “No matter how difficult the situation, every problem has a solution. Share your grief with family and friends—the government will stand by you in every way,” the CM said.
Expressing his condolences on X, Nara Lokesh shared that Shivani’s confident words have been echoing in his mind.
“I pray for peace to sister Shivani’s soul. No matter how difficult the struggle, let us face it together. I am here for you, and this government is here for you,” Lokesh wrote.
Rampachodavaram police have registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation into all aspects surrounding the incident.
The body of the student was shifted to the local Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.