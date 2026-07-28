Tribal student dies by suicide; CM Naidu orders probe

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a shocking incident, Murram Shivani, a Class X tribal student from Eerapalli village in Rampachodavaram of Polavaram district, died by suicide late Sunday night.

Just a couple of days ago, on Friday, she had shared the dais with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting in Rampachodavaram, where she spoke with confidence about her academic goals.

According to Rampachodavaram Sub-Inspector Ramesh, Shivani was a student at the Government High School in Rampachodavaram.

She had been living with her maternal grandmother while pursuing her studies, as her parents, Vara Prasad and Soubhagyavathi, have been residing separately for the past few years due to personal differences.

A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed her heartbreaking final wish: that her parents live together happily.

Deeply moved by the tragedy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh expressed profound grief over her death.

The Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive, multi-angle police investigation into the incident while appealing to youth across the state not to succumb to mental stress or despair.