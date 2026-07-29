After father’s bronze in 2010, AP's Ajaya Babu bags silver medal at CWG

VIZIANAGARAM: Valluri Ajaya Babu, hailing from Kondavelagada village under Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district, won the silver medal in the men’s 79kg category at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 21-year-old claimed silver by lifting 149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk for a total of 330kg, narrowly missing out on gold to Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who totalled a Games record 331kg (147+184) during a gripping contest on Monday night. England’s Chris Murray claimed the bronze medal with a combined lift of 325kg.

Ajaya’s father, Valluri Srinivasa Rao, won Commonwealth bronze in 2010, putting Kondavelagada on the global map. Sixteen years later, Ajaya carried forward the family’s weightlifting legacy with a silver medal.

Ajaya Babu has won nine gold medals, including the Junior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship-2023 and Senior Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship-2024, besides two silver and two bronze medals at various national and international events. His father first discovered his talent in weightlifting. Ajaya later moved to Vijayawada for formal coaching before joining the Army Sports Institute, eventually becoming one of the top weightlifters from the region.