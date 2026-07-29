Andhra Pradesh aims to equip every government school student with an employable vocational skill

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha State Project Director (SPD) B Srinivasa Rao said that the primary objective of Samagra Shiksha is to ensure that every student studying in government schools acquires at least one employable vocational skill before completing school education.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the three-day State-Level Key Resource Persons (KRP) Training Programme, jointly organised by Samagra Shiksha, Andhra Pradesh and Lend A Hand India, Pune, at the YES-J Centre for Excellence, Loyola Campus, Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Project Director stated that during the 2026-27 academic year, skill education is being provided to students of Classes VI to XII in 1,599 government schools across Andhra Pradesh. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE 2023), the “Kaushal Bodh” curriculum developed by NCERT is being effectively implemented as a pre-vocational education programme for students of Classes VI to VIII. He urged the participants to deliver quality training and ensure meaningful learning for students.

Srinivasa Rao announced that the honorarium period for Vocational Trainers and Vocational Coordinators has now been extended to 12 months.