Andhra Pradesh begins drafting State action plan to tackle zoonotic diseases

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun drafting a State action plan to combat zoonotic diseases, which spread from animals to humans.

The initiative was launched through a three‑day One Health workshop in Vijayawada, organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department with support from the National Centre for Disease Control, US CDC and Jhpiego.

Officials from health, animal husbandry, forestry, environment, agriculture and fisheries departments, along with medical and veterinary experts, are identifying priority diseases.

Out of 45 conditions under review—including scrub typhus, melioidosis, anthrax, histoplasmosis, dengue, Zika, yellow fever, Covid‑19 and rabies—the most dangerous will be listed for control measures. Discussions centred on surveillance, testing, rapid response, training and public awareness.

A finalised list and recommendations will form the backbone of AP’s action plan.