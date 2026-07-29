Andhra Pradesh HC seeks government’s response over land allotment to AI Data Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed response from the State Government on a petition challenging the allotment of 854.97 acres of agricultural land to Reliance Industries for its proposed giga-scale AI Data Centre and Cable Landing Station project in Vizianagaram district. The matter was posted for further hearing on Thursday.

A group of 43 farmers from Bhogapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district sought quashing of G.O. Ms. No. 30, contending that the allotment violated the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. Hearing the petition, Justice Challa Gunaranjan directed the Government to place complete details before the Court.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate N Ranga Reddy argued that the land earmarked for the project comprised fertile, irrigated multi-crop agricultural land supporting nearly 8,500 people, and not barren land as claimed.

He contended that the mandatory Social Impact Assessment (SIA), public consultation and other statutory procedures under the 2013 Act were not followed before issuing the Government Order.