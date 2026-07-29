Andhra Pradesh launches twin AI centres to support DeepTech startups with GPU computing and mentorship

VIJAYAWADA: Early-stage DeepTech startups in Andhra Pradesh will now have access to high-performance GPU computing, AI sandboxes, and specialised mentorship following the launch of the AI Center of Excellence (AI CoE) in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 28.

Sanctioned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of IT, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), Government of Andhra Pradesh, the twin centers will operate under the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH).

RTIH & Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) CEO P Dhatri Reddy said the facilities are designed to provide startups with infrastructure, market linkages, and commercialisation support.

“The twin centres will strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration among academia, industry, and research institutions, positioning the state as a leading destination for AI-driven ventures,” she said.

Ananth Kumar, CEO of Bootstrap and Director (Incubation & Innovation) at SRM University, stressed on bridging operational gaps in mentorship, technology transfer, and commercialisation to help research-driven DeepTech concepts move into commercial entities. Krishna Priya Akella, Founder & CEO of Starbuzz.ai, pointed out that startups can leverage the AI CoEs for critical GPU computing power, API access, investor linkages, and market reach. Tamil Nadu AI Association Executive Director C Aarthi Ram underscored the necessity of building customer-centric support systems.

Underscoring the role of higher education institutions, Ganesh Reddy Karri, Professor and Deputy Director at VIT-AP University’s Centre of Excellence, called for deeper industry-academia integration to drive cut-through research.

The launch event concluded with an interactive session led by RTIH Incubation Head Tarun, who detailed the operational framework for startups, including specialised AI sandboxes, compute facilities, and structured industry linkages.