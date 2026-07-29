Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy to focus on skill development

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy Chairman Farooq Shubli on Tuesday announced that the Academy’s 22nd Board of Governors had cleared a series of measures to promote Urdu, expand skill development programmes for minority youth and strengthen the Academy’s institutional framework.

The meeting, held at the Academy premises in Mangalagiri, unanimously approved all agenda items in the presence of Minority Welfare Secretary and Commissioner Chittoori Sreedhar, Finance Department Additional Secretary Jampani Shivayya, Vice‑Chairman Pathan Khader Khan and other members. Shubli said the Board endorsed proposals for the promotion of Urdu, expansion of computer training centres, development of libraries, publication of literature, compassionate appointments, service regulations and implementation of Central welfare schemes.

The Board also decided to recommend amendments to Government Orders governing Urdu Ghar‑cum‑Shadi Khanas to improve administration, asset protection, revenue generation and service delivery. As part of its skill development initiatives, the Academy approved the launch of Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications (ADCA) and Multilingual DTP courses in all 36 training centres across Andhra Pradesh from August 15, 2026, aimed at enhancing employability among minority youth.