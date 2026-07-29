Chandrababu Naidu sets 7.92% monthly progress target for 95 Amaravati projects

VIJAYAWADA: Directing infrastructure agencies to operate with a focus on “speed, quality, and delivery,” Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday instructed contracting firms and government officials to accelerate construction across the capital region to ensure every project is completed strictly on schedule.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with representatives of construction firms and officials at the Secretariat on July 28, the Chief Minister urged contractors to treat building Amaravati not merely as a commercial assignment, but as a prestigious, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Reiterating that the state government is ensuring a smooth flow of funds without financial bottlenecks, Naidu emphasised that administrative delays would no longer be tolerated. Across 95 ongoing projects in the capital valued at Rs 50,999 crore, the CM mandated a minimum monthly progress benchmark of 7.92 per cent.

He urged inter-departmental coordination among all senior authorities to streamline land acquisition, fund mobilization, statutory clearances, and structural design approvals.

Naidu stated that Amaravati should be conceptualised as an integrated urban hub encompassing Vijayawada and Guntur. Consequently, infrastructure projects in adjacent areas must be planned to support regional connectivity and growth.

The CM instructed firms to prioritise large-scale green cover and urban plantation alongside trunk road construction. Announcing that he will personally monitor the physical progress of works at regular intervals, Naidu called for execution with uncompromised quality standards.