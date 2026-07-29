Kakinada to pilot India's first steam rice distribution through public distribution system

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to supply steam rice to the beneficiaries in Kakinada district through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Civil Supplies Department will distribute 9,000 metric tonnes of steam rice every month in Kakinada district, and later the scheme will be expanded to other parts of the State based on success.

The decision follows a detailed study which found that beneficiaries preferred steam rice over the normal variety, which is being supplied in the state including Kakinada district.

An extensive study conducted by the Civil Supplies Department found that a significant quantity of subsidised PDS rice was either left unclaimed or not fully consumed by beneficiaries despite the government providing a subsidy of nearly `56 per kilogram.

The department sought feedback from experts, economists, consumer groups and ration card holders to understand the reasons behind the low utilisation.

The study revealed that many beneficiaries preferred steam rice, citing its better taste, cooking quality and suitability for daily consumption, while the existing variety of rice is considered less desirable by many households.

Based on these findings, the government decided to introduce steam rice to strengthen the PDS, ensure the subsidy reaches the intended beneficiaries and reduce diversion of subsidised rice into the open market.