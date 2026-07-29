KDCC Bank Chairman urges AP CM to resolve pending Inam Lands issue

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC Bank) Chairman Nettem Raghu Ram on Tuesday met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and submitted a representation seeking a permanent resolution to the long-pending Inam Lands issue.

During the meeting, Nettem Raghu Ram urged the Chief Minister to address the decades-old issue with a humanitarian and justice-oriented approach, emphasising that thousands of farmers and landowners have been waiting for a lasting solution for many years. He requested the government to ensure complete legal ownership rights.

Raghu Ram recalled that during the previous TDP Government, a Bill to resolve the Inam Lands issue had received the assent of the President of India through an Ordinance. However, with the 2019 General Elections approaching, the Bill could not be introduced and passed in the State Legislature as a statutory amendment before the Assembly was dissolved.

He further pointed out that the YSRCP regime did not pursue the process, resulting in the issue remaining unresolved and causing hardship to farmers and landowners.