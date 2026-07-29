KDCC Bank Chairman urges AP CM to resolve pending Inam Lands issue

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCC Bank) Chairman Nettem Raghu Ram on Tuesday met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and submitted a representation seeking a permanent resolution to the long-pending Inam Lands issue.
During the meeting, Nettem Raghu Ram urged the Chief Minister to address the decades-old issue with a humanitarian and justice-oriented approach, emphasising that thousands of farmers and landowners have been waiting for a lasting solution for many years. He requested the government to ensure complete legal ownership rights.
Raghu Ram recalled that during the previous TDP Government, a Bill to resolve the Inam Lands issue had received the assent of the President of India through an Ordinance. However, with the 2019 General Elections approaching, the Bill could not be introduced and passed in the State Legislature as a statutory amendment before the Assembly was dissolved.
He further pointed out that the YSRCP regime did not pursue the process, resulting in the issue remaining unresolved and causing hardship to farmers and landowners.
After the TDP Government returned to power, a Cabinet Sub-Committee was constituted to address various revenue-related issues, and the Government issued G.O. Ms No. 144. However, Raghu Ram explained that Inam Lands were still not removed from the 22-A Prohibited Properties List, leaving landowners unable to freely register, transfer, or fully enjoy their property rights.
In his representation, he requested the Government to reconvene the Cabinet Sub-Committee, reviews the issue, remove all Inam Lands from the 22-A Prohibited List, and issue the necessary Government Orders conferring full ownership rights upon the rightful landholders.
Responding positively, the CM assured Raghu Ram that the matter would be examined in detail with the Revenue Department and that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure justice for farmers and landowners at the earliest.