Lokesh directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of Modi’s Bhogapuram airport visit

VIZIANAGARAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive high-level review meeting along with Andhra Pradesh IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh to oversee preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to inaugurate the newly constructed Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram on August 1.

Ram Mohan Naidu inspected the facilities for the visit of Modi at the airport.

Following the inspection, he convened the review meeting at the airport premises alongside Minister Nara Lokesh, state ministers, senior government officials, and representatives from GMR Group.

The review meeting was attended by ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad, BC Janardhan Reddy, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Kolusu Parthasarathy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Kondapalli Srinivas, and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, along with North Andhra MLAs, GMR Group executives, and senior district officials.

During the meeting, officials briefed the ministers on the progress of various operational and logistical arrangements including road connectivity, parking zones, and designated bus routes to ensure smooth traffic flow, stage management, public seating galleries, cultural performances, emergency medical services, and arrangements for breakfast, lunch, and water distribution for attendees.

On this occasion, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh instructed officials to ensure all buses carrying attendees reach the designated parking areas by 9:00 AM. The two ministers urged all government departments, elected representatives, MLAs, and local officials to work in close coordination to make the Prime Minister’s visit a grand success.