Over 4 lakh devotees take part in Giri Pradakshina

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than four lakh devotees had participated in the annual 32-km Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Giri Pradakshina at Simhachalam as of 9 pm on Tuesday, with devotees continuing to arrive from across Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states.

More than six lakh devotees are expected to participate in the annual pilgrimage. Heavy traffic was witnessed on major roads across Visakhapatnam as lakhs of devotees walked along the Giri Pradakshina route.

Devotees began the 32-km Giri Pradakshina at 6 am amid rain in Visakhapatnam. Hereditary trustee of the Simhachalam Temple and Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and his wife offered prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple before inaugurating the temple chariot procession.

The Governor and his wife were received by Temple Executive Officer Jallepalli Venkatrao, the Chairman and members of the Board of Trustees and other temple officials. The Governor, along with temple trustees, flagged off the chariot procession from Tholi Pavancha. The chariot passed through Kotha Gosala, Arilova, Hanumanthuwaka, Maddilapalem, Gurudwara Junction, Akkayyapalem, NAD Junction and Gopalapatnam, enabling devotees to fulfil their vows.

Meanwhile, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg inspected the Giri Pradakshina route and reviewed the civic arrangements made for devotees.

He said GVMC had provided drinking water centres, toilets, bathing showers, sanitation services and waste collection facilities to ensure devotees did not face inconvenience. During the inspection, Ketan Garg interacted with devotees, who appreciated the arrangements.