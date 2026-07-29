Rajasthan delegation studies AP’s RTGS model

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation of senior officials from the Information Technology Department of the Government of Rajasthan visited the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Command and Control Centre at the AP Secretariat on Tuesday to study its governance and technology initiatives.

The delegation was led by Lakshmikant Katara, General Manager of RajCOMP Info Services Limited, Ramesh Dawand, Nodal Officer at the Brahmagupta Centre of Frontier Technologies under the Rajasthan Information Technology Department, and Nitish Kumar Jangid, Deputy Director, along with other officials.

The visiting team was welcomed by RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, who delivered a comprehensive presentation on the functioning and capabilities of RTGS. He explained the State Government’s vision of data-driven governance, highlighting the development of one of the country’s largest Data Lakes, which integrates data from 40 government departments onto a single platform.

He further explained that RTGS leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop multiple governance use cases that simplify administration, enhance decision-making, and improve public service delivery.

The CEO also briefed the delegation on RTGS CCTV360, which provides advanced technological support to the Police Department for strengthening law and order through intelligent vigil and analytics.

Speaking about the AWARE (Advanced Weather and Environmental Response) Division, he said the platform continuously monitors weather conditions and natural hazards. The system provides early warnings to government agencies and citizens, enabling timely preparedness and minimising loss of life during disasters.

He added that AWARE has expanded beyond weather monitoring by offering Agro Advisory Services to farmers.