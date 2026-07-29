TDP MP defends Andhra Pradesh DSC exam in Lok Sabha, seeks action against false claims

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha and Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu strongly defended the Andhra Pradesh government’s conduct of the DSC teacher recruitment examination and urged the Centre to include provisions to punish those spreading false information about public examinations.

Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday the TDP MP said that after the NDA government assumed office in Andhra Pradesh in 2024, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh ensured that a fresh DSC examination was conducted on a much larger scale.

The MP said the objective was to recruit as many teachers as possible and ensure the availability of teachers in every corner of the state.

He stated that a large number of candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted transparently.