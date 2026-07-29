Treat impending drought as major challenge: AP CM to officials on El Niño

VIJAYAWADA: With officials revealing that El Niño’s impact across Andhra Pradesh will be far more severe than anticipated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the administration to treat the impending drought as a major challenge, ordering 100 per cent crop insurance and declaring that any negligence in mitigation efforts will not be tolerated.
Reviewing the situation at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underscored that the administration must stand firmly by distressed farmers during this difficult period, ensuring that every land parcel is monitored, drinking water supplies are safeguarded, and no crop is left uninsured.
During the review, officials briefed the Chief Minister that El Niño’s impact is exceeding earlier estimates and will affect all districts across the state, with acute drought conditions taking hold in West Godavari, Prakasam, Annamayya, Krishna, and YSR Kadapa.
They reported a staggering 69 per cent rainfall deficit in July alone, projecting rainfall between June and November to remain 35 to 40 per cent below normal (yielding just 551 mm against the seasonal average of 844 mm).
Nearly 2.78 lakh hectares of cotton and 1.07 lakh hectares of paddy are threatened, with Srikakulam’s paddy acreage facing the highest risk of damage. Responding to the grim forecast, Naidu made it clear that District Collectors will be held directly accountable for achieving 100 per cent crop insurance coverage under PMFBY and WBCIS before the deadlines (July 31 for general crops and August 15 for paddy).
He ordered the immediate setup of a dedicated El Niño Control Room to submit weekly reports and track groundwater levels and crop stress down to individual land parcels, providing location-specific guidance through Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs). To tackle the crisis on the ground, Naidu directed the creation of RSK-level implementation committees involving agricultural university students, water users’ associations, and market committees.
A statewide campaign to promote alternative contingency crops like red gram, castor, and black gram will kick off on August 3. In 122 identified high-risk mandals, the administration has been instructed to explore borewell-based irrigation to save standing crops.
On livestock security and long-term resilience, Naidu rejected the department’s proposal for a five-month fodder reserve (286.30 lakh MT), mandating a full 12-month stock to prevent milk yield drops, backed by VBG RAM G scheme funds.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, senior departmental secretaries, agricultural scientists and other officials were present.