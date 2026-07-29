Treat impending drought as major challenge: AP CM to officials on El Niño

VIJAYAWADA: With officials revealing that El Niño’s impact across Andhra Pradesh will be far more severe than anticipated, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed the administration to treat the impending drought as a major challenge, ordering 100 per cent crop insurance and declaring that any negligence in mitigation efforts will not be tolerated.

Reviewing the situation at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister underscored that the administration must stand firmly by distressed farmers during this difficult period, ensuring that every land parcel is monitored, drinking water supplies are safeguarded, and no crop is left uninsured.

During the review, officials briefed the Chief Minister that El Niño’s impact is exceeding earlier estimates and will affect all districts across the state, with acute drought conditions taking hold in West Godavari, Prakasam, Annamayya, Krishna, and YSR Kadapa.

They reported a staggering 69 per cent rainfall deficit in July alone, projecting rainfall between June and November to remain 35 to 40 per cent below normal (yielding just 551 mm against the seasonal average of 844 mm).