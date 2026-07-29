TTD plans to expand Srivari Seva to villages in Andhra, Telangana

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is considering expanding the Srivari Seva programme to the village level across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Executive Officer M Ravichandra said on Tuesday.

Addressing the second phase of the Group Supervisors’ Training Programme at Srivari Seva Sadan-2 in Tirumala, the EO said the initiative follows directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to improve the quality of service and broaden opportunities for devotees to participate in voluntary service.

He said the two Telugu states have nearly 50,000 temples and urged Group Supervisors and Srivari Sevakulu to identify opportunities to render seva at local temples and community shrines.

Ravichandra said TTD is developing a CIBIL score-style rating system to assess the performance of Srivari Sevakulu and assign duties accordingly. He said the system would help strengthen service standards and ensure fair allocation of responsibilities.

The EO said many Srivari Sevakulu travel to Tirumala to offer voluntary service, and the proposed initiative aims to enable them to serve at temples in their own villages and towns as well.

Group Supervisors offered suggestions during the interactive session. Ravichandra sought practical recommendations for implementing the village-level expansion of Srivari Seva and for introducing measures to improve pilgrim amenities in Tirumala.