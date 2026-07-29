Vizag’s groundwater concerns deepen

VISAKHAPATNAM: Uneven monsoon rainfall, coupled with the lingering influence of El Niño conditions, has led to poor groundwater recharge across several parts of Visakhapatnam district, with July monitoring data showing water tables continuing to recede in many locations despite intermittent spells of rain.

The latest groundwater observations reveal a mixed trend, but the overall picture points to inadequate aquifer recharge in several urban and rapidly developing areas.

The deepest groundwater level in the district during July was recorded at Arilova, where the water table plunged to 36.25 metres below ground level (mbgl), a sharp fall from 28.70 metres in June. Endada followed with 30.86 metres, while Madhurawada recorded 27.23 metres. Pedda Rushikonda, another fast-growing urban locality, reported groundwater at 24.14 metres, indicating continued stress on the aquifer.

Among other areas with significantly deep groundwater levels were YSR Park (16.18 m), Sivajipalem (15.78 m), Kanithi Colony (13.14 m), Visalakshinagar (12.89 m), Marikavalasa (12.13 m) and Pendurthy (12.17 m).

In Anandapuram mandal, groundwater declined further at Sonthyam (11.88 m), Pandalapaka (10.82 m) and Vellanki (10.14 m), reflecting limited recharge. Several locations, however, recorded modest improvement.