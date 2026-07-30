Andhra govt announces plan to hold immunisation drive from August 3 to 8

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced a statewide special immunisation drive scheduled from August 3 to 8, aimed at protecting children and adolescents against life-threatening bacterial diseases, including diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.

G Veerapandian, Health Secretary, stated that its initiative is to catch up with children who missed their routine vaccinations under the Universal Immunisation Program (UIP).

Special vaccination camps will be conducted across government and private schools, junior colleges, as well as for out-of-school eligible youth.

According to the Commissioner, the drive will administer the second booster dose of the DPT vaccine for 5-year-old children, followed by TD (Tetanus and Diphtheria) doses for adolescents aged 10 and 16.

Booster doses at these key developmental stages significantly bolster immunity against these fatal infections, thereby reducing preventable childhood morbidity and mortality.

Each vaccination centre will be equipped with an anaphylaxis management kit to handle emergencies and will be linked to a designated Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) management centre.

The Commissioner directed District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) and District Immunisation Officers (DIOs) to hold inter-departmental meetings involving Education, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Administration, and Minority Welfare departments.