Andhra govt notifies revamped building rules to boost ease of doing business

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push toward boosting the Ease of Doing Business, the Andhra Pradesh government has notified comprehensive amendments to the AP Building Rules, 2017.

Issued under G.O. Ms No. 161 by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department on July 29, the framework aims to create investor-friendly, and sustainable urban landscape.

Aligned with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra@2047 vision, the reforms cover 23 Priority Areas framed alongside central deregulation guidelines and follow an extensive public consultation process. Under the revised rules, buildings measuring 24 meters or more, including stilt floors, are now classified as high-rises. To curb project delays, the government has introduced a phased fire-clearance system.

Initial construction permissions can be up to 24 metres, with the applicant submitting the required Fire NOC before building beyond that level. Additionally, setback frameworks have been rationalised, limited transfer of setbacks is permitted, and balcony projections of up to two metres are allowed.

To support real estate activity, developers can now pay the City-Level Infrastructure Impact Fee in six instalments over three years. Clear pathways have been set up for revalidating expired permissions, and standalone places of public worship are exempt from building-permit fees.