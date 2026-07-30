AP, Taiwan to strengthen cooperation in investment

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held discussions with a high-level delegation of leading Taiwanese companies and industry representatives to strengthen cooperation in investment, advanced manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors and technology.

The delegation included representatives from leading global companies and institutions including Delta Electronics, BenQ, CTBC Bank, DIMERCO, Masterhill, Nan Pao Resins, Ever-Clear Environmental Engineering, Sheng Huei Tech, Tech-Top Engineering, K.S. Terminals, Sandsun, Zilei Construction & Engineering, Cappella Sports and BenQ.

During the discussions, Andhra Pradesh showcased its investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, strong logistics network and rapidly expanding manufacturing ecosystem.

The Chief Minister highlighted the State’s focus on electronics, semiconductors, IT, advanced manufacturing and export-oriented industries, and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to providing policy stability, speedy clearances and proactive support to investors.

The Taiwanese industry representatives shared their investment experiences in India and explored opportunities to expand their presence in Andhra Pradesh. Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional engagement and facilitate greater collaboration in manufacturing, technology and industrial development.

Later, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh held a dedicated interaction with the delegation on workforce development, skilling and educational cooperation. Discussions focused on preparing Andhra Pradesh’s youth for employment opportunities in Taiwan’s growing manufacturing and technology sectors through industry-aligned skill development, technical training and higher education partnerships.

The meeting explored collaboration in electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, precision engineering, industrial automation, healthcare and other high-skill sectors. Discussions also covered Mandarin language training, industry-specific certification, internships, student and faculty exchanges, joint research and workplace-readiness programmes to build a globally competitive talent pipeline.

The meetings marked another significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s growing partnership with Taiwanese industry, with both sides expressing confidence that closer collaboration in investment, manufacturing, skilling and talent development will create new opportunities for industry and employment in the years ahead.