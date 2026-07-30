CM Chandrababu Naidu trying to steal credit for ASR Airport, says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of attempting to “steal credit” for the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district.

In a detailed statement posted on social media platform X, Jagan asserted that the landmark infrastructure project in North Andhra was executed primarily during the YSRCP regime, while accusing Naidu of practising “credit without contribution.”

Welcoming the airport’s completion and its upcoming inauguration by Prime Minister Modi, Jagan noted that the international hub would boost commerce, business, and tourism in the region.

He, however, took strong exception to the ruling coalition claiming ownership of the project.

Jagan questioned Naidu’s contribution to the project, calling his previous foundation-stone laying in 2019 an election gimmick.

“Apart from hurriedly laying a foundation stone just a month before the 2019 elections, despite having done nothing, what exactly did you contribute to this project?” the YSRCP chief asked.

He criticised the government in the state for failing to build proper road connectivity between Visakhapatnam and ASR Airport.