CRDA promotes road safety with reflective collars

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), along with SAYS Charitable Trust, organised the Night Road Safety Initiative – Reflective Collars Distribution Drive at the APCRDA Office, Rayapudi.

The initiative aims to improve night-time road safety by enhancing the visibility of stray animals and free-grazing livestock through the distribution of high-visibility reflective collars, thereby helping to prevent road accidents while promoting animal welfare.

The programme was organised in association with J Jai Suriya, CEO and Founder of SAYS Charitable Trust, along with K Prakash and the SAYS team, who have been actively promoting road safety and animal welfare through reflective collar distribution drives across Andhra Pradesh.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of V Ramulu, APCRDA Director (Social Development). The programme was coordinated by Gopi Krishna, Senior Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Specialist, along with Aaron Paul M, Pradeep V, V Hari Krishna, Paul Sudhakar U, and Narasimhulu of the Social Development Wing.

The officials stated that road safety is a shared responsibility and that simple measures such as reflective collars can reduce night-time accidents involving animals and livestock.

They emphasised that the initiative not only contributes to safer roads but also promotes animal welfare and community awareness on responsible road usage.

The Night Road Safety Initiative – Reflective Collars Distribution Drive reflects APCRDA’s commitment to supporting sustainable, community-oriented road safety initiatives in collaboration with partner organisations for the benefit of both road users and animals.