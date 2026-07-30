Dy CM Pawan Kalyan names newly found plant species

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forests and Environment) Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday named a newly discovered rare plant species in the Eastern Ghats of Tirupati district ‘Croton Ubbalamadugensis’.

The newly identified plant species belongs to the Euphorbiaceae family, and has been named after the Ubbalamadugu waterfall region near the Kambakam Hills.

The name reflects the ecological significance of the area, which serves as the plant’s natural habitat. The species is distinguished by its fragrant leaves, a feature that impressed Pawan Kalyan much.

The plant species was discovered by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PV Chalapathi Rao and his research team during extensive botanical surveys carried out in the Eastern Ghats.

Scientific studies have confirmed that the species possesses unique structural and reproductive characteristics, setting it apart from its closest known relative, Croton aromaticus, said the Deputy CM.