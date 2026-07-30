Every woman deserves dignity and respect, says Nara Bhuvaneswari

TIRUPATI: Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday accused the previous YSRCP government of attempting to malign her character in the Assembly to politically target the TDP president.

Speaking after participating in Draupadi Amma rituals at the Dharmarajula Temple in Kuppam, she said no one has the moral right to make derogatory remarks against any woman.

“Chandrababu Naidu knows who I am. No one has the right to comment on my character. Every woman deserves dignity and respect,” she stressed.

Drawing a parallel with the Draupadi Vastrapaharanam episode from the Mahabharata, she said the way her name was dragged into Assembly debates reminded her of Draupadi’s humiliation.

“I can never forget such inhuman behaviour,” she added, alleging that her family was harassed during the YSRCP regime and that Naidu was jailed on false corruption charges.

Continuing her four-day tour of Kuppam constituency, Bhuvaneswari met residents at her residence in Kadapalli village, where people submitted petitions on civic and personal issues. She assured them to resolve the grievances.