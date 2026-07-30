Give publicity to low-cost rice sales: Minister Nadendla Manohar

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials and trade representatives to execute a seamless statewide rollout of low-cost rice sales starting August 1, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Wednesday warned that any compromise on rice quality or distribution standards would not be tolerated.

Addressing a teleconference with District Joint Collectors, Civil Supplies officers, and members of the Rice Millers Association, the Minister urged administrators to carry out extensive publicity to ensure maximum public awareness and allow citizens to benefit from the price-relief measure.

Stressing the need for integrated supply management across the state, Manohar instructed officials to treat Andhra Pradesh as a single unit and reallocate rice stocks from surplus areas to high-demand urban centres like Visakhapatnam, where local milling capacity is limited relative to consumption.

He mandated that rice millers contribute 10 per cent of their total holdings-specifically BPT Steam and Raw Rice varieties-for the subsidised sale, while ensuring that all retail points follow uniform designs and packaging issued by the Civil Supplies headquarters.

Joint Collectors were instructed to regularly inspect sales outlets, building on the encouraging public response observed during previous distribution counter setups at Rythu Bazaars.

He announced that a dedicated mobile application will track real-time sales, consumer purchases, and buyer feedback, enabling Joint Collectors to monitor demand trends continuously.