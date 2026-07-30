Humans must learn to live with nature: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forest and Environment K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Guccimi Kumki Elephant Camp at Guccimi in Seethanagaram mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, describing it as a major step towards ensuring public safety while protecting wildlife.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said the government is committed to maintaining a balance between development and environmental conservation, emphasising that humans must learn to coexist with nature.

He said the camp has been established as a scientific solution to the decades-old human-elephant conflict in North Andhra, where wild elephants frequently enter villages, damage crops and threaten lives.

He said the elephant holding area and Kumki elephant camp would help regulate the movement of jumbos using modern technology while protecting farmers’ livelihoods and reducing the risk to human life.