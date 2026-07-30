Nara Lokesh to lay stone for power projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is set to take another major step toward establishing the state as a renewable energy powerhouse with the launch of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s (TPREL) 800 MW clean energy projects in Rayalaseema.

Under the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will lay the foundation stone for the projects at Pattikonda on Thursday. The projects, involving a total investment of Rs 5,350 crore, will be developed across Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

TPREL will develop a 400 MW solar power project at Pattikonda in Kurnool district and a 400 MW wind power project at Kanekal in Anantapur district, taking the combined installed capacity to 800 MW.

The projects are expected to cater to the growing renewable energy requirements of utilities and power distribution companies (DISCOMs).