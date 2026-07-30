Sai Krishna case: Andhra HC issues notice over CBI plea withdrawal

VIJAYAWADA: The sensational case of alleged lockup death case took an unexpected turn on Wednesday after Gade Vijayalakshmi, the mother of the deceased youth Gade Sai Krishna, has informed the High Court that she has not withdrawn her petition seeking a CBI probe into her son’s custodial death.

Appearing before a division bench of Justices Ravinath Tilhari and Chintalapudi Purushotham Kumar, Vijayalakshmi’s counsel Gudivaka Vasudevudu submitted that advocate Koganti Rithvika had filed a petition seeking withdrawal of the CBI probe plea without the petitioner’s knowledge, consent or instructions. He told the court that Vijayalakshmi had engaged him to represent her and had executed a fresh vakalat in his favour.

The counsel informed the bench that despite requesting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and the case records from Rithvika, there had been no response. He sought permission to file his vakalat without the NOC, citing circumstances.