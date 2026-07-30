Srisailam dam receives first major inflows

KURNOOL: The Srisailam Reservoir on Wednesday received the season’s first major inflows, bringing relief to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after weeks of anticipation. The inflows followed heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka, where the Krishna River catchment recorded substantial rainfall. With the Almatti and Narayanpur dams reaching storage thresholds, authorities released excess water downstream.

The flow passed through Telangana’s Jurala Project before entering Srisailam. According to the Water Resources Department, the reservoir received 35,913 cusecs from Jurala. The water level stood at 251.075 metres (823.70 feet) against the Full Reservoir Level of 269.750 metres (885 feet). Current storage is 43.683 TMC, compared to a gross capacity of 215.807 TMC.

At present, 1,600 cusecs are being released through the MGKLI canal, with no spillway releases or hydel power generation. Officials said continued rainfall in the upper Krishna basin is expected.