TDP leaders must stick to discipline & norms: Palla Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao and Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu made it clear that every leader and party worker must strictly adhere to the party’s ideology, discipline and organisational guidelines.

Addressing the media at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Palla Srinivas said the Telugu Desam Party expects its leaders to speak and act responsibly so that neither the party nor the coalition government suffers any embarrassment.

Referring to the recent directions issued by the party leadership, Palla reiterated that TDP leaders should not share public platforms with YSRCP leaders. He said the instruction is binding on everyone in the party. While acknowledging that exceptional situations such as condolence meetings or unavoidable personal circumstances may arise, he said leaders must exercise restraint and ensure that their presence or remarks do not create any confusion or send a wrong political message.

Speaking on the recent controversy involving senior leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, the TDP State President said the party had accepted the explanation submitted by him and was satisfied that he had reaffirmed his commitment to the party line. With that clarification, the issue stands closed, he added.