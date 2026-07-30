Visakhapatnam Port Authority accounts for half of India’s seafood exports

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) continued to play a key role in India’s marine exports, accounting for 48.89% of the country’s total seafood exports in 2025-26, according to information placed before Parliament by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Replying to a Lok Sabha question by MPs Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy and CM Ramesh on the implementation of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative in Andhra Pradesh, the Ministry, citing data from the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), said the port had accounted for 50.87% of India’s seafood exports in 2024-25.

In 2023-24, marine product exports through Visakhapatnam Port were valued at USD 2.19 billion, out of India’s total seafood exports of USD 7.38 billion, translating to only 29.67% share. The Ministry furnished the details while outlining measures taken to promote products identified under the ODOP programme in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Andhra Pradesh has identified 99 products across its 26 districts, comprising 26 primary, 26 secondary, 21 tertiary and 26 category products.

Among them, Udayagiri Wooden Cutlery and Paturu Cotton Silk Sarees have been identified from SPSR Nellore district, while Etikoppaka Lacquerware (Wooden Toys), Palm Leaf products and Payakaraopeta Silk Sarees have been selected from Anakapalli district.