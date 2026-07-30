VTZ code shifts to Bhogapuram Airport from August 17

VISAKHAPATNAM: The curtains will come down on scheduled commercial flight operations at Visakhapatnam International Airport, the Civil Enclave of INS Dega, on August 17, bringing to a close a civilian aviation journey that began more than seven decades ago.

From the same day, commercial air traffic will shift to the newly built ASR International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram District.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued two official gazette notifications confirming that the newly named ASR International Airport will be commissioned at 12.01 am on August 17. Consequent upon its commissioning, scheduled commercial flights at the Visakhapatnam Civil Enclave will close for 30 years, in line with the condition stipulated while granting site clearance for the Bhogapuram project on January 27, 2016.

The notification makes it clear that the closure is limited to scheduled commercial services. The Civil Enclave may continue to handle non-scheduled commercial operations, while airbase will continue for military purposes.

Aircraft operated by the Armed Forces, police, government agencies, flights during national emergencies, and government-operated or chartered VIP aircraft have been specifically exempted from the restriction.

In a separate notification, the Ministry officially renamed the Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport as the ASR International Airport, honouring the legendary tribal freedom fighter. Another significant aspect of the transition is the transfer of the IATA airport code ‘VTZ’, which has represented Vizag on global aviation networks for decades. Effective August 17, the code will stand transferred to the Bhogapuram airport, making it the region’s official commercial aviation gateway.