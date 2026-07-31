14,000 tribals eye Dhimsa world record

VIZIANAGARAM: The inauguration of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram is likely to witness a Guinness World Records attempt, with thousands of tribal girls from across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh preparing to perform the traditional Dhimsa dance on a single stage.

At least 14,000 tribal girls studying in Classes VIII, IX and X from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) regions of Paderu, Seethampeta, Parvathipuram and Rampachodavaram will perform the dance in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The performance will take place along the Prime Minister’s route to the public meeting venue after he inaugurates the airport terminal.

The event is expected to mark the first time in India that thousands of tribal girls come together on a single platform to perform Dhimsa, one of the region’s most celebrated traditional folk dances. The participants are undergoing rigorous training at a large venue near the airport, practising synchronised rhythmic footwork adorned with ankle bells under expert supervision.

The organisers hope the performance will showcase the rich tribal heritage and vibrant cultural traditions of North Andhra while earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

On Thursday, the girls enthusiastically rehearsed the dance near the airport site.