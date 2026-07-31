Andhra minister slams Jagan over jail visit, calls it 'a criminal visiting fellow criminals'

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy criticised YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his visit to meet an accused in a criminal case. Parthasarathy described it as ‘a criminal visiting fellow criminals.’

Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the minister alleged that Jagan’s visit was not driven by concern for justice or compassion, but was a calculated political exercise aimed at diverting public attention from the NDA government’s development initiatives in North Andhra and the Prime Minister’s visit to the region.

Parthasarathy said the accused whom Jagan chose to visit was arrested for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence after a road accident that claimed the life of a poor shepherd, Danayya. Instead of expressing sympathy for the bereaved family, Jagan travelled a long distance only to console the accused, he said.

The minister questioned why there was no concern for the victim’s family while so much attention was being given to the person facing criminal charges. He said this reflected the YSRCP’s attitude towards the lives of poor people and weaker sections of society.

The minister alleged that under Jagan’s leadership, violence and lawlessness had become a qualification for political recognition within the YSRCP. He claimed that those who indulge in intimidation, violate the law and encourage anti-social activities are rewarded in the party, sending a dangerous message to young people.

Parthasarathy also questioned Jagan’s priorities, noting that he did not visit his own sister, APCC president YS Sharmila, during her reported health issues, but travelled to support a suspect in a case.