Andhra Pradesh proposes 7,872 km Green Energy Corridor

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has proposed the construction of 7,872 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and five 400 kV substations under the proposed Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-III scheme to strengthen evacuation of renewable energy, the Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday.
Replying to a Lok Sabha question by MPs Appalanaidu Kalisetti and Byreddy Shabari, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said the proposal was submitted by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on December 27, 2024.
The proposed network is intended to facilitate evacuation of power generated from renewable energy projects, including solar and pumped storage plants, to the State grid.
According to the reply, the proposal includes the construction of 7,872 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and five 400 kV substations with a combined transformation capacity of 9,500 MVA. The Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is among several States that have submitted proposals for implementation of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme. However, the Centre clarified that the scheme has not yet been approved, and consequently no funds have been sanctioned or allocated for the project so far.
The Ministry did not indicate any timeline for approval, commencement of the project, stating that these would be determined after the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme receives approval. Andhra Pradesh is planning to integrate approximately 18 GW of green energy into the national grid under Phase-III of the Green Energy Corridor. The proposed capacity includes 11 GW from solar power and around 7 GW from pumped storage projects.
The proposed pooling stations will come up at Mudigubba, Talupula, Ramayapatnam, Porumamilla and Koppaka.
In line with its larger target of generating 160 GW of green energy, Andhra Pradesh is also strengthening its power transmission infrastructure to meet future demand.