Andhra Pradesh proposes 7,872 km Green Energy Corridor

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has proposed the construction of 7,872 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and five 400 kV substations under the proposed Green Energy Corridor (GEC) Phase-III scheme to strengthen evacuation of renewable energy, the Centre informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Replying to a Lok Sabha question by MPs Appalanaidu Kalisetti and Byreddy Shabari, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said the proposal was submitted by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) on December 27, 2024.

The proposed network is intended to facilitate evacuation of power generated from renewable energy projects, including solar and pumped storage plants, to the State grid.

According to the reply, the proposal includes the construction of 7,872 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and five 400 kV substations with a combined transformation capacity of 9,500 MVA. The Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is among several States that have submitted proposals for implementation of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme. However, the Centre clarified that the scheme has not yet been approved, and consequently no funds have been sanctioned or allocated for the project so far.