Andhra Pradesh railway crime cases more than double to 46,726 in 2024: NCRB report

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh registered 46,726 cases under the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in 2024, up from 21,811 cases in 2023 and 15,881 cases in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Crime in India 2024 report. The State recorded a railway crime rate of 87.5 cognisable cases per lakh population in 2024.

The report shows a sharp rise in the number of railway-related cases registered in the State over the past three years. Andhra Pradesh’s mid-year projected population for 2024 was estimated at 534 lakh.

Of the 46,726 cases registered during the year, 46,525 were booked under the Indian Railways Act, while 201 cases were registered under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.

The Railway Protection Force arrested 47,016 people in connection with these cases. Of them, 46,598 were arrested under the Indian Railways Act and 418 under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.

The RPF filed charge sheets in 38,096 cases involving 38,525 persons. This included 37,948 cases and 38,211 persons under the Indian Railways Act, and 148 cases involving 314 persons under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.