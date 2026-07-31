AP poised to become ‘Saudi Arabia of Clean Energy’: Lokesh

KURNOOL: Declaring that Andhra Pradesh is uniquely positioned to emerge as the ‘Saudi Arabia of Clean Energy,’ Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited’s (TPREL) Rs 5,750-crore hybrid renewable energy project at Hosur near Pattikonda.

Highlighting the State’s strategic advantage with India’s second-longest coastline, abundant natural resources and deep-water ports, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy ambitions extend far beyond conventional electricity generation.

“As global geopolitics is increasingly shaped by energy security, our goal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to achieve complete energy self-sufficiency,” he said. “Very soon, ships carrying clean fuels and green molecules produced in Andhra Pradesh will sail to Europe, Japan, South Korea and other global markets.”

Inviting Tata Power to expand into green hydrogen and green ammonia, Lokesh referred to ongoing investments, including Greenko’s upcoming green molecules terminal, expected to begin commercial production by 2028, and NTPC’s green hydrogen project.

Reflecting on the State’s industrial turnaround, Lokesh said the NDA government had restored investor confidence after assuming office in June 2024. Alleging that the previous YSRCP government had stalled the sector by cancelling Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and delaying capacity additions, he said the NDA government had achieved a 400% year-on-year increase in renewable energy capacity additions through transparent policies and speedy execution.