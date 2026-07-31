APSRTC allays fears over e-bus rollout

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC&MD) N Bala Subramanyam said discussions with representatives of APSRTC Employees’ Unions on nearly 25 issues were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, with consensus reached on about 90 percent of the issues and a common understanding achieved on the remaining matters on Thursday.

In an official release, he said employees need not have any apprehensions over the introduction of electric buses. He reiterated that APSRTC would continue as a government-owned public transport undertaking and assured that employee interests would be fully protected during the corporation’s modernisation process.

He said 750 electric buses were sanctioned to AP under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa scheme and would be operated from 12 identified depots.

The depots at Vidyadharapuram, Mangalagiri, Nellore-II and Guntur-II would be reopened after completion of necessary infrastructure works. Employees temporarily shifted to nearby depots would be reposted to their original locations once the depots become operational.

He said drivers, mechanics and other technical staff would receive specialised training in electric vehicle technology to prepare them for operating and maintaining the new fleet.