APSRTC allays fears over e-bus rollout

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Vice Chairman and Managing Director (VC&MD) N Bala Subramanyam said discussions with representatives of APSRTC Employees’ Unions on nearly 25 issues were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, with consensus reached on about 90 percent of the issues and a common understanding achieved on the remaining matters on Thursday.
In an official release, he said employees need not have any apprehensions over the introduction of electric buses. He reiterated that APSRTC would continue as a government-owned public transport undertaking and assured that employee interests would be fully protected during the corporation’s modernisation process.
He said 750 electric buses were sanctioned to AP under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa scheme and would be operated from 12 identified depots.
The depots at Vidyadharapuram, Mangalagiri, Nellore-II and Guntur-II would be reopened after completion of necessary infrastructure works. Employees temporarily shifted to nearby depots would be reposted to their original locations once the depots become operational.
He said drivers, mechanics and other technical staff would receive specialised training in electric vehicle technology to prepare them for operating and maintaining the new fleet.
Balasubramanyam said the APSRTC management and union representatives would jointly submit a comprehensive report to the Chief Minister, Finance Minister, IT Minister, Transport Minister and APSRTC Chairman on phased electric bus implementation, employee welfare and the corporation’s long-term development strategy.
Expressing concern over assaults on RTC employees, he said the issue had been raised with the State police and district superintendents of police (SPs) would be requested to ensure strict action by registering criminal cases and filing charge sheets against offenders.
He also assured that pending employee issues, including promotions, transfers, disciplinary matters and allowances, would be addressed in a phased manner.
Appealing to the travelling public, he requested passengers not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstances.
If any grievance arises, passengers are advised to approach the concerned depot manager or higher authorities so that appropriate action can be taken promptly. He emphasised that APSRTC employees are committed to serving the public with dedication and deserve respect and cooperation.