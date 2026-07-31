BJP accuses jagan of delaying bhogapuram airport, calls YSRCP credit claim 'political bankruptcy'

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a scathing attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the Bhogapuram International Airport project, Health Minister and BJP national secretary Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday described YSRCP’s claims of credit for the project as a mark of ‘political bankruptcy.’

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the minister accused the previous YSRCP regime of deliberately stalling the vital airport project for five years under the guise of reverse tendering and legal hurdles, thereby derailing the economic development of North Andhra.

Recalling the project timeline, Satya Kumar pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the greenfield airport during the 2014–2019 TDP tenure, after securing the necessary land acquisitions and crucial environmental and aviation clearances from the Centre.

“Had the YSRCP government allowed the works to proceed instead of downscaling the project size and pushing it into litigation, Bhogapuram airport would have been operational three years ago,” the Minister said.

Satya Kumar asserted that, after the NDA alliance assumed power, CM Chandrababu Naidu conducted dedicated review meetings to remove bottlenecks and put the project back on track.