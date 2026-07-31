Intintiki Telugu Desam covers 9 lakh households

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP flagship “Intintiki Telugu Desam-2026” outreach programme continued successfully across the State for the fourth consecutive day, with party leaders and workers visiting nearly 2.80 lakh households to publicise the coalition government’s achievements.

According to a party statement on Thursday, the TDP cadres have visited around 9 lakh households during the first four days of the campaign. During the door-to-door outreach, party representatives highlighted the coalition government’s development and welfare programmes implemented over the past two years. They also explained measures relating to public welfare, infrastructure development, farmers’ welfare, women’s empowerment and employment opportunities for youth.

The party claimed that the campaign has been receiving an encouraging response from the public. Ministers, MLAs, constituency in-charges, and party leaders and workers at the state, district and mandal levels participated in the programme across the state.

TDP National working president and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has been encouraging party leaders involved in the campaign. He has spoken to the workers to appreciate them.

Lokesh called upon party leaders and workers to carry forward the campaign with the same enthusiasm in the coming days, ensuring that every household is informed about the coalition government’s development and welfare initiatives.